Jim Harbaugh Brushes Off Question About Bikinis During Orange Bowl Presser

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have an important game ahead of them Friday night when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.
Harbaugh fielded questions from reporters at the Orange Bowl press conference on Thursday, and while most of the questions were football-related, one of them certainly was not.
One reporter was wondering if the Michigan players were disappointed due to the lack of “bikinis” seen over the course of their stay in Miami, and Harbaugh was not amused.
You can hear the awkward question be asked below:
It’s safe to assume that all Harbaugh is concerned about is getting his team ready to play the Seminoles.
