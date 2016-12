Share this:

NESN and Bud Light are bringing the “Ultimate Bruins Show” party to a Causeway Street staple Tuesday night.

Be sure to head down to Halftime Pizza right across the street from TD Garden before the Bruins’ game with the New York Islanders to enjoy pizza, ice-cold Bud Light and have your chance to be featured on an upcoming episode of “The Ultimate Bruins Show.”

The party starts at 5 p.m. ET, so don’t be late!