Join Bud Light At Main Street Sports Bar In Plymouth For Bruins Viewing Party Thursday

If you need a break from all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, come out and join NESN and Bud Light at the Main Street Sports Bar in Plymouth for a Boston Bruins viewing party.

While the Bruins hit the road to take on the Florida Panthers, you still can get together with B’s fans here in New England. We’re bringing Bruins fans together to watch the game on NESN while enjoying some ice-cold Bud Light.

Not only can you come down and watch the B’s game. But you’ll also have a chance to make it on NESN’s “Ultimate Bruins Show” in the process.

Be sure to join us at Main Street Sports Bar in Plymouth at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night!