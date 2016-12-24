Jonathan Kraft Addresses Patriots’ Decision To Add Michael Floyd

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ decision to claim Michael Floyd off waivers last week shortly after he was arrested for DUI raised some eyebrows.

But the team’s explanation for adding the former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Patriots president Jonathan Kraft used Saturday’s radio appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub to address for the first time New England’s decision to add Floyd to the roster. Kraft’s bottom line: This was head coach Bill Belichick’s decision.

“There are a number of factors when Bill thinks about bringing guys into the club,” Kraft said Saturday before the Patriots’ game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, via CBS Boston. “I think there is an understanding of what you have to think about when you bring a player in here. Bill decided, looking at all the variables, that it made sense for our football team. That’s why he is here and will be in uniform (Saturday).”

Video of Floyd’s arrest — which shows the 27-year-old passed out behind the wheel of his car — was made public earlier this week. Blood tests also revealed he had a .217 blood-alcohol content level at the time of his arrest. Yet Kraft implied those details weren’t available when the Patriots claimed Floyd, while also admitting he hadn’t personally seen the video until Saturday morning.

“The video wasn’t public, so those are hypotheticals we didn’t have at the time,” Kraft said. “The decision was made at the time with the variables we had at the time. Bill made the decision that he thought was right for our football team.”

Kraft added he hasn’t met Floyd yet, and is unsure if his father, team owner Robert Kraft, has spoken with the fifth-year veteran yet. Floyd is making his Patriots debut Saturday against the Jets.

“We’re going to keep talking about what we have on the field here,” Kraft said. “Regardless of what your position is in life or what your profession is, you shouldn’t drive while intoxicated or impaired in any way. Unfortunately, throughout our society in a lot of areas, people still do that.

“You look at the video and it speaks for itself. We made a decision a week ago, and Michael Floyd is part of our football team.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images