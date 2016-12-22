Jonny Gomes Not Ready To Retire, Claims He Has ‘More Pull Homers In The Tank’

Share this:

Tweet







Jonny Gomes isn’t ready to call it quits.

Gomes, a two-time World Series champion known for his right-handed power and unique personality, hasn’t played in Major League Baseball since 2015, though he spent some time in Japan last season. That isn’t stopping the 36-year-old outfielder from trying to play baseball in 2017, though.

Jonny Gomes is planning to play in 2017. "I've got some more pull homers in the tank,'' he says. He turned 36 in November. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) December 21, 2016

The question now is whether an MLB team will give him a job.

Gomes’ last major league stint came with the Kansas City Royals. He appeared in just 12 regular-season games with the Royals in 2015 after an August trade from the Atlanta Braves and didn’t play in the postseason, but he sure left his fingerprints all over Kansas City’s World Series celebration.

Gomes has been a journeyman in his 13-year big league career, logging time with seven different organizations. His most extensive stay was a six-year stint with Tampa Bay to open his career, though he really made a name for himself in Boston, where he won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images