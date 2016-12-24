Josh McDaniels Reportedly On Rams’ Short List To Fill Head Coach Vacancy

Share this:

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Los Angeles Rams reportedly are eyeing Josh McDaniels in their head coach search.

The McDaniels-to-Los Angeles rumors have popped up a few times since the Rams fired Jeff Fisher mid-season, and with 2016 nearing its end, those rumors are gaining steam. L.A. is focusing on NFL assistants to fill its coaching vacancy rather than higher-profile names like Jim Harbaugh and Jon Gruden, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

According to Schefter, the Rams already have “looked into” four candidates: Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and McDaniels.

The New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator has a connection to the Rams, having served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2011. McDaniels also said earlier this season he’d “love” to be an NFL head coach again after an ill-fated stint with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010.

McDaniels also drew interest around this time last season, as the Miami Dolphins requested an interview with him in January after Week 17. (He reportedly didn’t take it.) Yet the 40-year-old’s focus likely will be on the field over the next few weeks as New England tries to secure the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images