Kemba Walker definitely will regret this one.

The Charlotte Hornets star began to shimmy away after he lined up a 3-point shot that he believed went in. The only problem: the ball rolled off the rim.

Take a look at Walker’s hilarious premature celebration.

KEMBA WALKER PULLED A NICK YOUNG AND CELEBRATED TOO SOON. pic.twitter.com/ncKF467Gw0 — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) December 30, 2016

On the bright side, Walker had a game-high 22 points in Charlotte’s 91-82 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

