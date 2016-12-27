Kemba Walker Stars As ‘Walker, Charlotte Ranger’ In NBA All-Star Campaign

Share this:

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker began his NBA All-Star campaign with the help of an alter ego, “Walker, Charlotte Ranger.”

The star guard was left off the 2016 All-Star team in the midst of a career season. So, Walker and the Hornets are unleashing a social media campaign based on the famed television show, “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which starred Chuck Norris.

Take a look at the premiere video of “Walker, Charlotte Ranger.”

Walker is averaging a career-best 22.6 points per game while leading the Hornets to a 17-13 record and first place in the Southeast Division.

The Hornets are helping their sheriff in his quest for his first All-Star nod.

Let's get Kemba Walker to #nbaallstar2017! Post on Twitter or Facebook "Kemba Walker #NBAVote" to cast your vote! Stay tuned tomorrow for the PREMIERE of Kemba Walker Charlotte Ranger 💪🏼 A photo posted by Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:57am PST

Voting for the 2017 NBA All-Star game began on Christmas and ends Jan. 16.

