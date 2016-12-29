Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony Ejected For Hitting Thabo Sefolosha In Throat

Share this:

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony lost his cool Wednesday night and it cost him a chance to finish his team’s road game agains the Atlanta Hawks.

Anthony got tangled up with Hawks guard Thabo Sefolosha underneath the basket as they fought for rebounding position in the second quarter.

Toward the end of the scuffle, Anthony struck Sefolosha in throat/head area, and it resulted in the Knicks’ superstar being ejected from the game.

This is not new territory for Anthony, as he is among the league leaders in ejections since his arrival into the league in 2003.

Most Ejections

Since 2003-04 (Anthony rookie season)

Matt Barnes 13

DeMarcus Cousins 11

Richard Hamilton 11

Carmelo Anthony 10 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2016

Anthony finished with 10 points in 15 minutes of playing time.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images