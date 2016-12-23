Kyle Rudolph Will Wear Awesome (And Predictable) Christmas Cleats For Vikings-Packers

Share this:

We imagine it’s probably tough to get through the holiday season without people cracking jokes if you share a last name with one of Santa’s reindeer, but Kyle Rudolph is embracing it.

The Minnesota tight end is getting in the spirit ahead of the Vikings’ Christmas Eve game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday with some festive footwear. Rudolph plans to wear cleats featuring, you guessed it, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Kyle Rudolph will be wearing Rudolph cleats this week. (via @KyleRudolph82) pic.twitter.com/k8Y4ZWxhE0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 23, 2016

The cleats pay homage to the 1964 claymation movie version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” that’s a Christmas staple in many households. Whether they help guide Rudolph and the Vikings to a win to hang onto their slim playoff chances, though, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images