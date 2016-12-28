Report: LeBron James Had People Step Over Steph Curry Dummy At Halloween Party

Share this:

We all remember that LeBron James had some fun at the expense of the Golden State Warriors during his Halloween Party.

At the party, there were tombstone shaped cookies as well as a skeleton drumset that mocked the Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals. But apparently, those weren’t the only decorations to take a stab at James’ new nemesis, according to an ESPN Report.

“Back in October, at James’ Halloween party that made headlines for its mock tombstones that memorialized the Warriors’ lost 3-1 Finals lead, sources told ESPN.com there was even a dummy dressed up like Curry on the floor of the haunted house that guests had no choice but to walk over when they arrived to get to the party.”

James and the Cavaliers continued to troll the Warriors before and after their 109-108 Christmas Day victory, so we have a feeling the “Golden State blew a 3-1 lead” jokes aren’t going anywhere.

