LeBron James Trolls Warriors, Richard Jefferson In Hilarious Instagram Post

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been enjoying life at the expense of the Golden State Warriors ever since they came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 NBA Finals.

The fun continued before and after their 109-108 Christmas Day victory over the Warriors, in which veteran small forward Richard Jefferson threw down a vicious dunk over Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

On Monday, James had a little fun at the expense of Jefferson and the Warriors on his Instagram account.

Man to be 95 years of age and still being able to do this!!! RJ tell me where that fountain is brother. #IPromise I can keep a secret. Haha! Wowzers!! A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

Jefferson had another poster-worthy dunk minutes earlier on Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

Richard Jefferson gets a techincal for dunking on Kevin Durant and winking at him pic.twitter.com/TY1zs8mwDB — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) December 25, 2016

The Cavs and Warriors will meet again on Monday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnal photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images