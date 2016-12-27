Liverpool Vs. Stoke City Score: Reds Thrash Potters, Keep Pace In Premier League Race

Liverpool returned to second place in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over Stoke City on Tuesday at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s team recovered from going behind to an early Jonathan Walters header and took the points through strikes from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, plus Giannelli Imbula’s own goal.
The Reds’ third straight win again closed the gap to leaders Chelsea to six points, with Manchester City next up on home soil on Dec. 31.
The key points:
