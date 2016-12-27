Liverpool FC

Liverpool Vs. Stoke City Score: Reds Thrash Potters, Keep Pace In Premier League Race

by on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 2:19PM
Liverpool returned to second place in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over Stoke City on Tuesday at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s team recovered from going behind to an early Jonathan Walters header and took the points through strikes from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, plus Giannelli Imbula’s own goal.

The Reds’ third straight win again closed the gap to leaders Chelsea to six points, with Manchester City next up on home soil on Dec. 31.

The key points:

  • Walters headed home the opener in the 12th minute
  • Lallana’s seventh of the season levelled in first half
  • Firmino put Reds ahead before the interval
  • Imbula own goal and Sturridge strike sealed win

