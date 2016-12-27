Liverpool Vs. Stoke City Score: Reds Thrash Potters, Keep Pace In Premier League Race

Share this:

Liverpool returned to second place in the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over Stoke City on Tuesday at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s team recovered from going behind to an early Jonathan Walters header and took the points through strikes from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge, plus Giannelli Imbula’s own goal.

The Reds’ third straight win again closed the gap to leaders Chelsea to six points, with Manchester City next up on home soil on Dec. 31.

The key points:

Walters headed home the opener in the 12th minute

Lallana’s seventh of the season levelled in first half

Firmino put Reds ahead before the interval

Imbula own goal and Sturridge strike sealed win

