Liverpool Vs. Stoke City: Watch Premier League Game Online

by on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 12:50PM
Liverpool will look to keep pace with the Premier League leaders when it kicks off its festive-period slate of games.

The Reds will host Stoke City on Tuesday at Anfield amid a fine run of form. Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 15 Premier League home games and have lost just once in their last 15 league games overall. A victory over Stoke could lift the hosts into second place in the standings.

Stoke City occupies 12th place in the Premier League standings. The Potters have won on two of their last three visits to Anfield in all competitions.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Stoke City online.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 12:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

