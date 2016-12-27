Liverpool Vs. Stoke City: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Liverpool will look to keep pace with the Premier League leaders when it kicks off its festive-period slate of games.

The Reds will host Stoke City on Tuesday at Anfield amid a fine run of form. Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 15 Premier League home games and have lost just once in their last 15 league games overall. A victory over Stoke could lift the hosts into second place in the standings.

Liverpool have not lost in their last 15 #PL home matches (W9 D6 L0) – the longest current unbeaten home run in the competition #LIVSTK pic.twitter.com/aotqF8KcRx — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2016

Stoke City occupies 12th place in the Premier League standings. The Potters have won on two of their last three visits to Anfield in all competitions.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Stoke City online.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 12:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com