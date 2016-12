Share this:

Tweet







UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball has been a revelation for the second-ranked Bruins. The freshman phenom is a star in the Pac-12, but you should get to know his 15-year old brother, LaMelo Ball.

The younger Ball is being recruited by all of the powerhouse schools, and he added a highlight-reel shot while playing for Chino Hills on Monday.

Yupp this happened today… LaMelo Ball Pointed at Half-court then Pulled up form it lol | Full highlights: https://t.co/VzhEuZlUsB pic.twitter.com/mLWFmbeLxs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 27, 2016

Ball points at the half-court line and the pulls up from it without hesitation. It’s hard to guard unlimited range.