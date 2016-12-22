Martellus Bennett Already Over Clinching AFC East: ‘Good One Night Stand’

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Martellus Bennett was among the most excited players in the New England Patriots’ locker room when they received their AFC East champs hats and T-shirts Sunday. The fun was fleeting.

“Yeah, I’m over it,” Bennett said as he pulled on a NASA hat Thursday. “It was fun while it lasted, good one night stand.

“You enjoy it when it’s there, but things keep going. For me, it was like, ‘Man, this is a good moment,’ but then it’s like, ‘All right, get back focused, back on the train and just finish what we started.”

The next step is for the Patriots to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The easiest path in doing so is to win out against the New York Jets on Saturday and the Miami Dolphins on the following Sunday. If they lose one or both games, they’ll need help from the Oakland Raiders.

