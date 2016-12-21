Max Kellerman Reveals His Three-Step Plan To Fix ‘Thursday Night Football’

Share this:

“Thursday Night Football” has been a topic of conversation all season.

Between the poor performances on the field and players being vocal about their opposition to games on Thursday night, the case could be made that “Thursday Night Football” needs to be changed.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman took a stab at fixing it on “First Take” on Wednesday, when he revealed his three-step plan to make the games a better product for fans and more reasonable for the players.

To recap, here are his three points:

— “Thursday Night Football” games only will be played by teams coming off a bye week.

— Each division’s four teams will have the same bye week. For example, the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets would all have a bye the same week. As a result, “Thursday Night Football” would feature a doubleheader, such as Patriots vs. Bills and Jets vs. Dolphins, on the same night.

— Each team will have two bye weeks, which would extend the NFL season to 18 weeks.

While there certainly is some convolution within this plan, it adheres to giving players the rest they need, which in turn would allow for a better product on the field. Maybe the league should look into Kellerman’s plan.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images