Michael Floyd DUI Video Shows Receiver Unconscious Behind Wheel

Share this:

Tweet







New Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd was given an opportunity for a fresh start when Bill Belichick elected to claim the talented but troubled wideout off waivers following his DUI arrest.

Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals two days after his arrest, and was publicly scolded by Cardinals’ president Michael Bidwell for being “unapologetic.”

TMZ Sports obtained the arrest video from that night and it is troubling, to say the least.

Scottsdale police found Floyd’s Cadillac Escalade stopped at a green light for two cycles at around 2:48 a.m. on Dec. 12. In the video, Floyd is seen passed out in the driver’s seat with his mouth open and is unfazed by the officer’s attempts to wake him by banging on his window.

When Floyd finally wakes up, he is completely discombobulated and unable to follow the officer’s request to keep his hands on the steering wheel.

A suspension from the NFL already was likely for part of the 2017 season, but with the release of this video, it’s possible Floyd will have even more time to pick up the Patriots’ offense, if he even sees the field at all.

Thumbnail image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images