Michael Floyd Reportedly Active, Will Make Patriots Debut Vs. Jets

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots fans hoping to see Michael Floyd in action reportedly will get their wish on Christmas Eve.

The Patriots wide receiver will be active Saturday for his team’s game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, Floyd likely won’t have a big role.

New England claimed Floyd off waivers on Dec. 15, but the 27-year-old wideout was inactive for the Patriots’ Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos. Floyd also is dealing with an ugly legal situation; he was released by the Arizona Cardinals after being arrested for DUI in Scottsdale, Ariz., and a video of the incident recently has surfaced showing Floyd asleep behind the wheel of his car.

Blood tests released Wednesday found Floyd had a blood-alcohol content of .217 percent, which could mean jail time for the five-year veteran.

Yet Floyd practiced all this week and addressed the media Thursday, and with the Patriots thin on passing targets, he’ll get the chance to see the field Saturday against the 4-10 Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images