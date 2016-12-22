MLB Rumors: Edwin Encarnacion Has Six Multi-Year Offers To Consider

Share this:

Edwin Encarnacion still hasn’t inked a new deal, but the free-agent slugger apparently has a few options on the table.

Paul Kinzer, Encarnacion’s agent, gave an update on where the first baseman/designated hitter’s search for a new team is Wednesday during an appearance with Jeff Blair on Sportsnet590 The FAN.

And while Kinzer didn’t say which teams are interested in his client, he did relay this interesting nugget:

Edwin Encarnacion's agent Paul Kinzer to @SNJeffBlair on @FAN590: "We've had multi-year offers from six different teams" — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 21, 2016

Previous reports indicated the Toronto Blue Jays are trying to bring Encarnacion back, but Kinzer added in the same interview the slugger “probably won’t be a Blue Jay,” according to SportingNews.com.

Encarnacion, 34, has played for the Blue Jays since the Cincinnati Reds dealt him to Toronto before the 2009 non-waiver trade deadline. He had 42 home runs and 127 RBIs in 160 games for the Jays last season.

