MLB Rumors: Jose Bautista, Blue Jays In ‘Active Contract Discussions’

Jose Bautista has struck out in MLB free agency to this point, and that means a return to the Toronto Blue Jays could be more likely than a month ago.

Bautista hit .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBI in 116 games during the 2016 campaign. It was one of his worst seasons in a while, and that coupled with his age (36) likely has hurt his free-agent stock around the league.

Bringing him back makes sense for the Blue Jays, who already lost slugger Edwin Encarnacion — their most feared hitter — to free agency. Toronto has a very good lineup, but losing two guys with 30-plus home run potential would be a huge blow. The Jays aren’t going to win the American League East with pitching alone.

A short-term deal makes sense for both sides.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images