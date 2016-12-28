Nate Diaz Still Has Beef With Conor McGregor, Judging By This Instagram Post

Share this:

It’s safe to assume that Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are not fans of one another.

The two, of course, have a tumultuous history including bouts at UFC 196, which resulted in a Diaz win via submission, and UFC 202, a McGregor victory by majority decision.

Diaz reignited their feud on Tuesday with a video he shared on his Instagram page. The video contains a clip from the UFC 202 press conference prior to the fight, in which Diaz accused McGregor of “planning an escape route” regarding his future plans.

Check out the clip below. Warning: the video contains explicit language towards the end.

He never wanted to be in there with me in the first place he plotted a escape from the beginning and he still got worked the last fight.. This videos for you and your team.. A video posted by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

Judging by the clip and the accompanying caption, there is no love lost between Diaz and McGregor. Time will tell whether McGregor’s assumptions are true, in that the two will eventually square off for a third time.

