NESN Connects Employees With Charitable Causes Once Again In 2016

Share this:

Tweet







Each year, NESN Connects brings together NESN employees with charitable causes, and 2016 was no different.

Almost 90 percent of NESN’s employees volunteered this year at NESN Connects events, with close to half of NESN’s employees serving at multiple events during the year.

Since 2008, NESN has provided employees three fully paid days per year to volunteer at company-sponsored events — up to 1,000 hours of community service per year.

A few of the many charities we served include:

• The Red Sox Foundation

• The Bruins Foundation

• Jimmy Fund

• Boston Children’s Hospital

• Perkins School for the Blind

• The Home for Little Wanderers

• Walker School

• The Greater Boston Food Bank

• Esplanade Association

• Athletes Unlimited – Newton Tigers

• Stepping Stones for Stella

• Watertown Boys and Girls Club

For more information on NESN Connects, go to nesn.com/connects.