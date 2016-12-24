NFL Injury Report: Tracking Week 16 Injuries For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

10:53 a.m.: There are just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, so players around the league are pretty banged up. And because we don’t want you to lose your fantasy football playoff matchup with a player who didn’t start in your lineup, we’ll be tracking those injuries all day Saturday.
We’ll keep you updated when the final injury reports come out, but here are some notable players who already have been ruled out:
Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Melvin Gordon, RB, San Diego Chargers
Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings
James Starks, RB, Green Bay Packers
Allen Hurns, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Danny Amendola, WR, New England Patriots
C.J. Prosise, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
In addition, New York Jets running back Matt Forte is listed as doubtful, and FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green won’t play against the Houston Texans. Wideout Michael Floyd is active for the Patriots, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that he’s expected to have a limited role. Schefter also reported that Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is out, too.
