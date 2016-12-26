NFL News: Cowboys Activate Randy Gregory From Reserve/Exempt List

Share this:

The Dallas Cowboys have added depth to their defense by activating defensive end Randy Gregory from the reserve/exempt list.

Gregory, who has not played since Week 17 of last season, is expected to play in the Cowboys’ “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Detroit Lions. He missed the team’s previous 14 games due to multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

In an interview with ESPN, Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli expressed his hope that Gregory’s return to the field can add a spark to the Dallas defense.

“He’s looked good,” Marinelli told ESPN. “I mean, he’s so explosive off the ball. That’s all the same. He’s thicker. He’s bigger. He’s gained weight. And he looks really good but now I think as you go, it’s not so much winning the rush, it’s building the foundation to rush, if that makes sense, (with) his get-off and his pad level. I just want him to get to work and go, and then he can, I think if he’s doing that he’ll help us impact the game.”

The Cowboys clinched the number one seed in the NFC with the Giants’ loss on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images