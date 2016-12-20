NFL Week 16 Playoff Clinch Scenarios For Patriots, Cowboys And More

Share this:

There are plenty of clinching scenarios for contending teams entering Week 16 of the NFL season.

It’s possible that the No. 1 seed in both conferences, as well as several divisions, will be locked up by the time “Monday Night Football” ends.

The Dallas Cowboys can secure the NFC’s top seed and home-field advantage with a win over the Detroit Lions, who are trying to wrap up the NFC North division crown.

The New England Patriots need a win and an Oakland Raiders loss to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed and home-field. A Patriots tie against the New York Jets coupled with a Raiders loss also would clinch the AFC’s top spot for the Pats.

All of Week 16’s clinching scenarios are in the tweet below.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images