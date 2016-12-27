NFL Rumors: Bills To Bench QB Tyrod Taylor, Start EJ Manuel Vs. Jets

Share this:

The Buffalo Bills are on to 2017.

Not only did the Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan on Tuesday, but it appears they will be making a change at quarterback as well.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills will bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor and start EJ Manuel on Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

Rex Ryan was a big proponent of Tyrod Taylor and fought to keep him as starter. His firing is bad news for Taylor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2016

#Bills have a decision to make on QB Tyrod Taylor. But also on EJ Manuel. I’m told this will function as a tryout for Manuel for 2017. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2016

The Bills have a financial incentive for starting Manuel. Should Taylor play and suffer a significant injury, they would be on the hook for $30.75 million dollars. After Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered season-ending injuries in Week 16, the Bills don’t want to take a chance with Taylor’s health.

“EJ (Manuel) playing is strictly for injury reasons in Tyrod’s deal,” one Bills source told Schefter. “We already know who EJ is, and Cardale (Jones) is not ready.”

Manuel, a first-round pick in 2013, has 20 games of NFL experience with 19 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

