NFL Rumors: Bills To Bench QB Tyrod Taylor, Start EJ Manuel Vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills are on to 2017.
Not only did the Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan on Tuesday, but it appears they will be making a change at quarterback as well.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills will bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor and start EJ Manuel on Sunday vs. the New York Jets.
The Bills have a financial incentive for starting Manuel. Should Taylor play and suffer a significant injury, they would be on the hook for $30.75 million dollars. After Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered season-ending injuries in Week 16, the Bills don’t want to take a chance with Taylor’s health.
“EJ (Manuel) playing is strictly for injury reasons in Tyrod’s deal,” one Bills source told Schefter. “We already know who EJ is, and Cardale (Jones) is not ready.”
Manuel, a first-round pick in 2013, has 20 games of NFL experience with 19 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.
Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images
