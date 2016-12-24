NFL Rumors: Jaguars To Interview Tom Coughlin For Head Coaching Job

Share this:

Tweet







The Buffalo Bills reportedly want Tom Coughlin as their next head coach, but the Jacksonville Jaguars might beat them to him.

Unlike the Bills, the Jaguars actually fired their head coach, Gus Bradley, and have started the search for their next one. And the search allegedly includes interviewing Coughlin some time in the next week, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

However, the Jaguars could be interviewing the former New York Giants coach and two-time Super Bowl winner for a position as a “football czar” overseeing operations, per Rapoport.

Coughlin began his head coaching career with the Jaguars in their first season in 1995, so bringing him back would make sense for a team with a withering fanbase. The 70-year-old coach brought the Jaguars to the playoffs in four of his eight seasons in Jacksonville, and the team only has made the playoffs twice since Coughlin was fired after the 2002 season.

The Jaguars reportedly are considering interim head coach Doug Marrone, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the job, too, per Rapoport.

Thumbnail photo via Jim O’Connor/USA TODAY Sports Images