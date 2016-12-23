NFL Rumors: Patriots Trading Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn’t Sound Likely Anytime Soon

Share this:

Jimmy Garoppolo is only signed through the 2017 season, and Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down, so you could see why the New England Patriots might explore the option of trading the young quarterback.

Don’t count on that happening, though — at least not anytime soon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited a “person close to the Patriots” who said he would be “stunned” if the club traded Garoppolo.

“The interest from other teams will be there,” Schefter wrote,” but so will interest to retain him to try to ensure a successful transition from Brady to Garoppolo.”

Of course, there are a lot of NFL teams desperate for quarterback help, so you wonder whether a “Godfather” offer might be enough to get Bill Belichick and Co. to reconsider. Who knows, though. It’s still far too early to tell.

Garoppolo entered the 2016 season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback while Brady served his four-game Deflategate suspension, and he played very well. Garoppolo completed 70 percent of his passes for 496 yards, four touchdown passes and no interceptions while posting a 117.1 passer rating before injuring his shoulder in Week 2 against Miami.

For what it’s worth, Brady is 39 years old and signed through the 2019 season, with a cap hit that will jump from $14 million to $22 million in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images