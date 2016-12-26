NFL Rumors: Raiders QB Derek Carr Expected To Be Out 6 To 8 Weeks

Share this:

The Oakland Raiders suffered a crushing blow Saturday, as quarterback Derek Carr went down with a fractured fibula, presumably ending his season.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carr will undergo surgery Tuesday.

Raiders QB Derek Carr expected to undergo surgery on fractured fibula Tuesday in Los Angeles, per source. Recovery timetable is 6-8 weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2016

For those trying to do the math, Super Bowl LI is roughly six weeks away, but even if the Raiders were to get there, it probably would be a long shot for Carr to be active.

Backup quarterback Matt McGloin will serve as the team’s starter in Carr’s absence.

