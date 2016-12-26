NFL Schedule: Patriots Vs. Dolphins Week 17 Game Will Not Be Flexed

Share this:

After there was a possibility of a schedule flex, the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Week 17 game will start at 1 p.m. ET as scheduled.

Had the Pittsburgh Steelers and/or Kansas City Chiefs lost their games Sunday, the NFL would have moved the Pats-Dolphins game to 4:25 p.m. ET. Neither of which occurred, as the Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a last-second thriller, and the Chiefs took care of business at home against the Denver Broncos.

Both the Ravens and Broncos were eliminated from playoff contention as a result of their losses, giving the Dolphins the final AFC wild-card spot. While all six AFC playoff teams are set, seedings still are up for grabs in Week 17.

