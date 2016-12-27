NFL Week 17 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For Every Game

Share this:

Week 17 often is the hardest group of games for oddsmakers to figure out because a lot of NFL teams — those in the playoff picture and out of it — might play backups to either rest starters or get a jump on next season’s roster building.

Therefore, some of these lines might seem a little weird, and that can be good for bettors looking to end the regular season on a high note.

Here are the early spreads for every Week 17 game. The lines, as always, are brought to you by OddsShark.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)

Buffalo Bills (-3.5) at New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-4.5)

New England Patriots (-9.5) at Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-5)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5)

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-8)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-6.5)

Arizona Cardinals (-6) at Los Angeles Rams

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-1)

Seattle Seahawks (-9.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) at San Diego Chargers

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-3.5)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images