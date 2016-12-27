NFL Week 17 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For Every Game

Week 17 often is the hardest group of games for oddsmakers to figure out because a lot of NFL teams — those in the playoff picture and out of it — might play backups to either rest starters or get a jump on next season’s roster building.
Therefore, some of these lines might seem a little weird, and that can be good for bettors looking to end the regular season on a high note.
Here are the early spreads for every Week 17 game. The lines, as always, are brought to you by OddsShark.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5)
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)
Buffalo Bills (-3.5) at New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-4.5)
New England Patriots (-9.5) at Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-5)
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5)
New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-8)
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-6.5)
Arizona Cardinals (-6) at Los Angeles Rams
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-1)
Seattle Seahawks (-9.5) at San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) at San Diego Chargers
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-3.5)
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP