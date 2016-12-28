North Texas Running Back Projectile Vomits All Over The Place During Bowl Game

As the old saying goes, leave it all on the field.
North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson certainly followed that old adage when the Mean Green took on the Army Black Knights in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Tuesday.
Towards the end of the first half, Wilson was a tad bit under the weather, as he projectile vomited on consecutive plays. One was so violent that it distracted his quarterback, who in turn missed a snap.
Unfortunately, Wilson’s efforts to stay on the field weren’t enough to earn North Texas the victory, as Army won the game 38-31
