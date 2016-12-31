Ohio State Vs. Clemson: Odds, Picks For Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal

Unlike the other College Football Playoff semifinal game, there’s no clear-cut favorite in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t even play in the Big Ten title game after losing to Penn State, but they still made the CFP amid plenty of controversy. But the oddsmakers still like their chances as slim favorites against the No. 2 Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday.
Here are NESN.com’s Fiesta Bowl picks from Nicholas Goss and Cameron McDonough. As always, the spreads are provided by our friends at OddsShark.
Saturday, Dec. 31
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State (-3) vs. Clemson
NG: OHIO STATE
CM: CLEMSON
Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP