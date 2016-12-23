Oklahoma Running Back Joe Mixon Apologizes For Hitting Female Student

Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon answered questions Friday for the first time since the release of the video that showed Mixon punching a female student, Amelia Molitor, in the face in 2014.
The redshirt sophomore apologized to Molitor, head coach Bob Stoops, his team and his mother. Mixon choked up multiple times during the press conference, where he made a brief statement and then stayed to answer questions from the assorted press in attendance.
“I’m just here to apologize to Miss Molitor,” Mixon said. ” I let a lot of people down.”
The video was released by Mixon’s legal team on Dec. 16. Mixon was asked about the chain of events that led to the altercation with Molitor that night.
“Honestly, it really don’t matter what she did that night. It’s all on me,” Mixon said. “The reason why I’m in this position right now. I take full responsibility for what happened that night. It’s never OK to hit a woman — never. I will preach that to anybody. It’s never OK, and hopefully, people around the world can learn from my mistake and I’m willing to teach.”
You can watch the full press conference below.
Mixon was suspended for the entire 2014 season, following the incident. Oklahoma will play Auburn in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP