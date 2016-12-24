P.K. Subban Brings Christmas Cheer To Nashville Kids With Sickle Cell Disease

Share this:

P.K. Subban hasn’t lost his holiday spirit since moving to Nashville.

The Predators defenseman had a tradition of giving back and visiting the Montreal Children’s Hospital — he donated $10 million to them in September 2015 — but he has a new community of kids to help since being traded from the Canadiens in June. And he went all out this year.

Subban gathered up a group of children who suffer from sickle cell disease and took them on the “Subban Sleigh” for a trip to the Preds’ pro shop. He even got some help from the kids at Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Now that’s what the holidays are all about.