After finding themselves down two goals against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, the Bruins rallied to earn a 4-2 road victory.

The comeback started early in the second period when Patrice Bergeron fired a slap shot past Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner off a Brad Marchand feed.

To see Bergeron light the lamp, check out the clip above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

