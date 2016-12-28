Patriots Cornerbacks Have Locked Down Receivers Since Week 10 Loss

It likely wasn’t a complete coincidence New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler had his best game of the season just four days after he was snubbed for the 2017 Pro Bowl.
Butler hauled in two interceptions, recovered a fumble and didn’t allow a reception Saturday in the Patriots’ 41-3 win over the New York Jets. It was his most productive game of the season, but it certainly didn’t come out of nowhere.
The Patriots’ pass defense, and their secondary in particular, has turned a corner since its Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Malcolm Butler primarily has played on the left side with Logan Ryan in the slot and Eric Rowe on the right side, save for one game in which he was out with a hamstring injury.
Here’s how the Patriots’ starting cornerbacks have fared in coverage over the past five weeks.
Week 16 vs. New York Jets
Eric Rowe: one catch on five targets, 17 yards, interception, pass breakup
Logan Ryan: 0-2, PBU
Malcolm Butler: 0-1, two INTs
Week 15 vs. Denver Broncos
Eric Rowe: 3-6, 35 yards, PBU
Malcolm Butler: 1-3, 21 yards
Logan Ryan: 2-4, 14 yard, INT
Week 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens
Logan Ryan: 4-9, 52 yards
Malcolm Butler: 3-5, 33 yards, PBU
Week 13 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Malcolm Butler: 3-7, 78 yards, interception, two PBUs
Logan Ryan: 3-4, 34 yards
Eric Rowe: 1-2, 6 yards
Week 12 vs. New York Jets
Malcolm Butler: 6-6, 106 yards, two TDs
Eric Rowe: 2-5, 32 yards, PBU
Logan Ryan: 4-6, 30 yards, two PBUs
Week 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Malcolm Butler: 2-5, 35 yards
Eric Rowe: 1-5, 7 yards
Logan Ryan: 0-5, two PBUs, holding penalty
Here’s how Rowe, Ryan and Butler have fared combined over the past five weeks.
Rowe: 8-23, 97 yards, INT, three PBUs, 30.5 passer rating
Ryan: 13-30, 130 yards, INT, five PBUs, 42.4 passer rating
Butler: 15-27, 273 yards, two TDs, three INTs, 75.6 passer rating
Rowe is looking like a steal for the Patriots eight games into his second season. They’ll gladly give up a third-round pick if the 2015 second-round pick continues to play at this level.
Ryan has turned his season around in his new role and could receive a big contract as a free agent next offseason. He was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL last season, started a little slow in 2016 but has been shutting down receivers from the slot.
Butler had his worst game of the season in Week 12 against the Jets but only allowed one big play in Week 13 and has proven to be one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks since.
Here’s how Patriots defenders have fared in coverage this season.
Rowe provides a smaller sample size but has been the Patriots’ best cornerback this season. Butler allows bigger plays but also gets his hands on the football on over 20 percent of targets. Ryan only is allowing 6.4 yards per pass attempt. Jonathan Jones, an undrafted free agent, has come on recently as the Patriots’ No. 4 cornerback option. He’s been better than second-round pick Cyrus Jones.
The Patriots’ secondary is in good shape as the Patriots move toward the postseason. Safeties Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon are having strong seasons, and Dont’a Hightower should return soon to help some of the Patriots coverage issues at linebacker.
The Patriots’ defensive improvements have come from all three levels, but their cornerbacks have helped solidify previous inconsistency in coverage.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP