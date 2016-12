Share this:

Tweet







As the New England Patriots welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, the team has a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win and a loss by the Oakland Raiders.

Prior to the game, Pats fans got excited for the AFC East matchup by showing off their gear with NESN.com’s Rachel Holt.

Check out the video above to see which fans were able to snag some brand new gear, courtesy of ’47 brand.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com