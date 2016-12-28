Patriots Injury Report: Dion Lewis Misses Practice With Illness; Cyrus Jones Limited

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three new names appeared on the New England Patriots’ injury report Wednesday.

Running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell missed practice with an illness and a knee injury, respectively, and cornerback Cyrus Jones was limited with a knee ailment of his own, the team announced. Quarterback Tom Brady (thigh) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle) also sat out the session.

Here is the full report:

DNP

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

QB Tom Brady (thing)

RB Dion Lewis (illness)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

Limited

TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

CB Cyrus Jones (knee)

WR/ST Matthew Slater (foot)

The Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

