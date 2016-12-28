Patriots Injury Report: Dion Lewis Misses Practice With Illness; Cyrus Jones Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three new names appeared on the New England Patriots’ injury report Wednesday.
Running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell missed practice with an illness and a knee injury, respectively, and cornerback Cyrus Jones was limited with a knee ailment of his own, the team announced. Quarterback Tom Brady (thigh) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle) also sat out the session.
Here is the full report:
DNP
WR Danny Amendola (ankle)
QB Tom Brady (thing)
RB Dion Lewis (illness)
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)
Limited
TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
CB Cyrus Jones (knee)
WR/ST Matthew Slater (foot)
The Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
