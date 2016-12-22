Patriots Injury Report: Dont’a Hightower Didn’t Participate; Tom Brady Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — Dont’a Hightower’s status for Saturday’s game against the New York Jets suddenly is in question after he missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury.
Hightower was limited in practice Wednesday before sitting out Thursday. He also was limited in practice with a knee injury last Thursday and Friday. The Patriots will release another injury report Friday after their walkthrough.
Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Danny Amendola (ankle)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder)
QB Tom Brady (thigh)
SS Jordan Richards (knee)
WR Matthew Slater (foot)
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
