Patriots Injury Report: Dont’a Hightower Didn’t Participate; Tom Brady Limited

by on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:47PM
FOXBORO, Mass. — Dont’a Hightower’s status for Saturday’s game against the New York Jets suddenly is in question after he missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury.

Hightower was limited in practice Wednesday before sitting out Thursday. He also was limited in practice with a knee injury last Thursday and Friday. The Patriots will release another injury report Friday after their walkthrough.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Danny Amendola (ankle)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder)
QB Tom Brady (thigh)
SS Jordan Richards (knee)
WR Matthew Slater (foot)

