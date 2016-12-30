Patriots Injury Report: Malcolm Mitchell Doubtful; Cyrus Jones Among Two Out

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Rookie cornerback Cyrus Jones has been ruled out for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins while rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is doubtful after both players missed practice Friday.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola also was ruled out after he didn’t practice this week with a high ankle sprain.

Quarterback Tom Brady (thigh) is among four players listed as questionable to play Sunday. That list also includes linebacker Dont’a Hightower and wide receiver Matthew Slater, both of whom didn’t play in Week 16 against the New York Jets.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report.

OUT

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

CB Cyrus Jones (knee)

DOUBTFUL

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (thigh)

TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

WR Matthew Slater (foot)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images