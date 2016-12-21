Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Limited In Practice With Thigh Ailment

Share this:

Tweet







UPDATE (5:20 p.m. ET): The New England Patriots have released an update on Tom Brady, saying his injury should be listed as a thigh, not knee.

ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady popped back onto the injury report Wednesday with his nagging knee ailment.

Brady originally was added to the injury report prior to Week 12 and was removed in Week 14. He has missed practices but not games with the knee injury.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder)

QB Tom Brady (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightoewr (knee)

SS Jordan Richards (knee)

WR Matthew Slater (foot)

Cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Eric Rowe and linebacker Elandon Roberts were removed from the injury report.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images