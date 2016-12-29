Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Limited In Return To Practice; Dion Lewis Cleared

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady’s lingering thigh injury did not prevent the New England Patriots quarterback from practicing Thursday, but it did prevent him from being a full participant.

Brady was one of four players listed as limited on Thursday’s Patriots injury report, along with tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) and special teamer Matthew Slater (foot).

Cornerback Cyrus Jones (knee) and wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and Danny Amendola (ankle) all did not practice. Running back Dion Lewis was removed from the injury report after missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness.

The Patriots close out the regular season Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images