Patriots Practice Report: Cyrus Jones, Malcolm Mitchell Remain Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — It seems unlikely rookie cornerback Cyrus Jones or wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell will play in the New England Patriots’ regular season finale Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones (knee) and Mitchell (knee) both were absent for the start of Friday’s Patriots practice. Jones was limited Wednesday and didn’t participate Thursday. Mitchell hasn’t participated all week in practice. Wide receiver Danny Amendola (high ankle sprain) also was absent.

Julian Edelman and Patrick Chung likely will take on punt return duties if Jones is out. Rookie running back D.J. Foster also could receive reps. Cornerback Justin Coleman could also be active in Jones’ place.

Newcomer Michael Floyd would have to be the Patriots’ No. 3 receiver if Mitchell is out.

The Patriots are still playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, while the Miami Dolphins could move up to the No. 5 seed, so Sunday’s game matters for both teams.

