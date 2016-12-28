Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady Among Four Players Not Spotted

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were without significant offensive juice at practice Wednesday.

Quarterback Tom Brady (thigh), running back Dion Lewis and wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola (high ankle sprain) weren’t spotted at the beginning of the session.

Lewis and Mitchell don’t have known injuries, though Lewis underwent multiple offseason knee surgeries. Mitchell has had knee issues in the past and was held out of assorted training camp practices.

Brady was re-added to the injury report last week with a thigh ailment. He previously dealt with a knee injury.

The Patriots practiced outside in 39 degree temperature despite a Week 17 matchup against the Dolphins in balmy Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images