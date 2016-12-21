Patriots Practice Report: Woodrow Hamilton Reportedly Cut; Danny Amendola Absent

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — It appears the New England Patriots do indeed intend to activate quarterback Jacoby Brissett from injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton was absent for Wednesday’s practice. Hamilton, a rookie undrafted free agent, has been notified of his release, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday. Hamilton likely will be signed to the practice squad, where the Patriots have an open spot, if he clears waivers. He began the 2016 season on the practice squad before being activated for two games in October. He recorded three tackles in the two-game span.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola, who’s nursing a high ankle sprain, also was absent Wednesday.

Wide receiver Michael Floyd was present for practice. Brissett also was present and participating.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images