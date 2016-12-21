Patriots Activate Jacoby Brissett Off Injured Reserve, Cut Woodrow Hamilton

Share this:

UPDATE (5:15 p.m. ET): The New England Patriots officially have activated quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the 53-man roster off injured reserve. They released defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton in a corresponding move.

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots reportedly will have a third quarterback on their 53-man roster for the playoff run.

The Patriots are expected to activate rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett off injured reserve Wednesday, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Wednesday is the deadline to activate Brissett after he returned to practice last month when the Patriots designated him as their player to return off IR. If the Patriots don’t activate Brissett by Wednesday at 4 p.m., his season will be over.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would only say at his Wednesday news conference that the Patriots would make a decision before the deadline.

The Patriots placed Brissett on injured reserve after he suffered a thumb ailment in the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. He played through the injury in Week 4 then was placed on IR when the Patriots activated Tom Brady from a four-game suspension.

Brissett, a 2016 third-round draft pick, completed 34 of 55 passes for 400 yards and rushed 16 times for 83 yards in three games this season. The Patriots must free up a roster spot to activate Brissett by either waiving a player or placing someone on injured reserve. ESPN’s Mike Reiss projected cornerback Justin Coleman could be released or safety Jordan Richards could be placed on IR.

Brissett would join Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo on the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart. By activating him, he can receive valuable practice reps while serving as depth and giving easing Brady’s workload during the week.

