Patriots Vs. Jets Live: Score, Highlights, Analysis Of Week 16 Game In Foxboro

10:45 a.m.: The Patriots control their own destiny to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They either need to win out or have the Oakland Raiders match them in losses. The Patriots have the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 17. The Raiders play the Indianapolis Colts at home at 4 p.m. and the Denver Broncos on the road next week.

10:20 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots needed a go-ahead touchdown with two minutes remaining in their Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets to win at MetLife Stadium less than a month ago. There’s reason to believe Saturday’s season rematch won’t be as close.

Bryce Petty, who has a 64.6 passer rating and 1:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the season, has replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. Fitzpatrick was having a poor season. Petty’s has been even worse.

The Jets also have shown little to no effort in two losses over the last three weeks to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

That’s why injuries making quarterback Tom Brady (thigh), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder) and special teamers Matthew Slater (foot) and Jordan Richards (knee) officially questionable to play Christmas Eve afternoon shouldn’t affect the end result of the Week 16 tilt. Brady and Hightower both reportedly are expected to play against the Jets despite their injuries, and even if they’re not 100 percent, the Patriots should steamroll the Jets.

Only Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola has been ruled out. Among injured players, Richards also could sit out, as he did in Week 15.

We should see the Patriots debut of wide receiver Michael Floyd, who spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since his arrest on a DUI charge last week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Floyd will be active. Cornerback Cyrus Jones, running back D.J. Foster and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle could be healthy scratches for the second straight week. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, fresh off injured reserve, also likely will be inactive. If Floyd is active, that would leave one surprise inactive for the Patriots.

Stay here for updates and analysis prior to and throughout the Patriots’ Week 16 matchup with the Jets, and have a Merry Christmas Eve, Happy Hannukah and Happy Holidays.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images