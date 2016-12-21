Pro Bowl Snubs: 10 Players Who Should Have Made NFL’s 2017 All-Star Event

Share this:

The backlash is in full swing.

The 2017 Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday, and like every other year, some people, including a few NFL players, weren’t happy with the results.

Sure, there are plenty of others who couldn’t care less about the Pro Bowl, especially with the regular season winding down and the playoffs right around the corner. But earning a trip to the annual NFL All-Star event is nothing to sneeze at as a professional athlete when you consider how much work goes into performing at an elite level.

This season’s Pro Bowl, which returns to an AFC vs. NFC format, is scheduled to take place Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Here are the players who should have been selected to participate but weren’t Tuesday.

